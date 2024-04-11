‘Return of Magic’: Coke Studio Bangla season 3 teaser dropped

The much-awaited teaser for the latest season of Coke Studio Bangla, titled "Return of Magic", has been unveiled today, sending waves of anticipation rippling through the music community. Set to premiere on April 13, the third instalment boasts a staggering lineup of over 180 musicians and artistes from Bangladesh and around the globe.

In the 46-second teaser, viewers are treated to a glimpse of what's in store, featuring Habib Wahid, Emon Chowdhury, Pritom Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, and Polash, amongst others, who deliver a captivating rendition of the popular folk song "Gaan Gai Amar Monre Bujhai".

The visual output of the upcoming season's teaser was executed by Sadia Afrin Aroni and the Raptors team.

The upcoming season of Coke Studio Bangla will feature a repertoire of 11 new songs, showcasing an eclectic mix of artistes from diverse backgrounds and presenting a myriad of Bangla music genres. Continuing the tradition set by the previous seasons, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob assumes the role of music curator for season 3, alongside fellow music producers such as Pritom Hasan, Emon Chowdhury, Shuvendu Das Shuvo, and others.

The global success of the first two seasons has attracted the interest of foreign artistes, leading to exciting collaborations in season 3. Returning fans can anticipate fresh offerings from familiar faces like Arnob, Pritom, Emon Chowdhury, and Meghdol, while also welcoming debut performances from iconic artistes like Habib Wahid.

Krishnendu Chattopadhyay of Dope Productions and Adnan Al Rajeev of Runout Films have spearheaded the visual output of season 3.

