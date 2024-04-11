Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 11, 2024 06:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 11, 2024 06:33 PM

Most Viewed

Music

‘Return of Magic’: Coke Studio Bangla season 3 teaser dropped

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 11, 2024 06:07 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 11, 2024 06:33 PM
‘Return of Magic’: Coke Studio Bangla season 3 teaser dropped
Screengrabs taken from Coke Studio Bangla season 3 teaser.

The much-awaited teaser for the latest season of Coke Studio Bangla, titled "Return of Magic", has been unveiled today, sending waves of anticipation rippling through the music community. Set to premiere on April 13, the third instalment boasts a staggering lineup of over 180 musicians and artistes from Bangladesh and around the globe.

In the 46-second teaser, viewers are treated to a glimpse of what's in store, featuring Habib Wahid, Emon Chowdhury, Pritom Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, and Polash, amongst others, who deliver a captivating rendition of the popular folk song "Gaan Gai Amar Monre Bujhai".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The visual output of the upcoming season's teaser was executed by Sadia Afrin Aroni and the Raptors team.

The upcoming season of Coke Studio Bangla will feature a repertoire of 11 new songs, showcasing an eclectic mix of artistes from diverse backgrounds and presenting a myriad of Bangla music genres. Continuing the tradition set by the previous seasons, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob assumes the role of music curator for season 3, alongside fellow music producers such as Pritom Hasan, Emon Chowdhury, Shuvendu Das Shuvo, and others.

The global success of the first two seasons has attracted the interest of foreign artistes, leading to exciting collaborations in season 3. Returning fans can anticipate fresh offerings from familiar faces like Arnob, Pritom, Emon Chowdhury, and Meghdol, while also welcoming debut performances from iconic artistes like Habib Wahid.

Ritu Raj and Upama collab for Nazrulgeeti revival in ‘Poro Choitali Shajhe’
Read more

Ritu Raj and Upama collab for Nazrulgeeti revival in ‘Poro Choitali Shajhe’

Krishnendu Chattopadhyay of Dope Productions and Adnan Al Rajeev of Runout Films have spearheaded the visual output of season 3.
 

Related topic:
Coke Studio Bangla season 3Coke Studio Bangla Concertcoke studio Bangla artistsCoke Studio Bangla s03 teasermeghdolShayan Chowdhury ArnobHabib WahidJaya AhsanPritom Hasan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Bijoy Ullash’ concert to celebrate 53 years of Victory

The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh,

The melodies of 2023: Music that touched Bangladesh

Electrifying moments from ‘The Night of Pritom Hasan’

Electrifying moments from ‘The Night of Pritom Hasan’

‘Peyarar Subash’ to release on OTT platform

‘Peyarar Subash’ to release on OTT platform

3w ago

Jaya Ahsan meets Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden as UNDP goodwill ambassador

2w ago
|আবহাওয়া

বৈশাখের শুরুতে তীব্র তাপপ্রবাহের সম্ভাবনা

আজ দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা রেকর্ড করা হয়েছে রাঙ্গামাটিতে ৪০ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস।

এইমাত্র
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সদরঘাটে লঞ্চের রশি ছিঁড়ে ৫ জনের মৃত্যু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification