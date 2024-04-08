Ritu Raj and Upama collab for Nazrulgeeti revival in ‘Poro Choitali Shajhe’

Ritu Raj, known for his rendition of "Bulbuli" in Coke Studio Bangla, has partnered with dance artist and actress Maria Farih Upama for an upcoming collaboration. Together, they breathe new life into Nazrulgeeti in the highly anticipated release "Poro Choitali Shajhe" under the banner of Jilapi Studio.

The trailer for this song was unveiled last Saturday on the Jilapi YouTube channel, with the full music video set to premiere on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Video of Poro Choitali Shajhe | Ritu Raj X Maria Farih Upama | Nazrulgeeti | Trailer

Reflecting on the project, Ritu Raj shared, "This project was initiated by my late brother, Prithwi Raj, back in 2014. It marked the beginning of our duet album 'Raj', featuring eight songs."

"Despite a decade passing, this track maintains its contemporary essence through today's arrangement. We've preserved the original arrangement exactly as envisioned by him," he added. The singer hopes the audience will appreciate the song.

Meanwhile, Upama makes her directorial debut with the music video. She not only crafted the story but also choreographed, performed as a dancer, and acted, all while providing direction.

She expressed, "This marks my directorial debut. It's truly thanks to Ritu Raj and everyone's unwavering support and faith that we could bring this project to fruition within such a short timeframe."

Upama remains optimistic that the song will resonate with all Nazrulgeeti enthusiasts. The talented brothers, Partha Biswas Hridoy and Thirtha Biswas Arnab, were behind the cinematography, photography, and editing of the music video.