Ritu Raj, Masha, and Nandita to perform for underprivileged children

Three young singers—Ritu Raj, Masha Islam, and Nandita Mahmood—are set to perform at "Utshob Shondha 2024," an event aimed at raising funds for the welfare of marginalised and underprivileged children and adolescents.

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the children and adolescents under the care of Utshob Bangladesh.

The event, organised by Utshob Bangladesh, will take place on October 25 at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Complex in the capital.

Tickets for the show are available on Tickify, priced between Tk 700 and Tk 3000, according to a press release.

Ritu Raj and Nandita Mahmood gained recognition by performing "Bulbuli" in the first season of Coke Studio Bangla, while Masha Islam made waves with her original solo track "Teka Pakhi."