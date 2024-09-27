Apeiruss drops new track ‘Abar Dekha Hobe’ featuring Ritu Raj

The dynamic musical duo Apeiruss has just dropped their latest track, "Abar Dekha Hobe", featuring vocalist Ritu Raj. The song explores themes of grief and is accompanied by a music video.

The track is the product of the creative synergy between Apeiruss—brothers Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud—and Ritu Raj. Saami penned the lyrics and crafted the tune of the song. Recorded, mixed, and mastered at Apeiruss Studio in the capital's Gulshan, the production exhibits the duo's renowned attention to detail and high standards of sound quality.

Regarding their latest release, Apeiruss said, "This is a song about grief. We tried to blend grief with serious, overpowering electronic music. This is by far one of our most complicated songs. We have tried our best to pour our hearts and knowledge into this. Ritu bhai did proper justice to the song with his precise vocals. We hope everyone loves this track."

Ritu Raj also shared his experience working on the project, stating, "Working with Apeiruss on 'Abar Dekha Hobe' was a very new experience for me! It's great to learn how different music producers of our generation look at music. The talented duo not only used my voice in a way that I hadn't truly explored before, but also took the project with involvement and passion. I hope the audience finds our collaborative effort pleasant!"

Video of Apeiruss - Abar Dekha Hobe ft. Ritu Raj

The music video, directed by Abdullah Hridoy, features performances by Apeiruss and Ritu Raj, alongside model Mumtahinah Putul. Cinematographer Helal Khan Irish and editor Nahidul Islam Mamun handled the visual production.

Additionally, the behind-the-scenes work was captured by a team led by Rudro Das, Abrar Sahil, and Sheikh Saadi Mahmud, while Nazmul Hossain Himel contributed to the visuals as the photographer. Saif Ali, Apeiruss's team manager, ensured the project remained on track.

"Abar Dekha Hobe" is currently available on all major streaming platforms and the music video is live on Apeiruss' YouTube channel.