Apeiruss duo drops new EDM ‘Jaiona’ featuring Niloy as lead vocalist

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) is sweeping the global music scene, and two brothers are gaining significant recognition for blending this genre with Bengali influences. Sheikh Saami Mahmud and Sheikh Shafi Mahmud, known as the Apeiruss duo, are making waves with their distinct sound.

Their latest track, "Jaiona", features singer Atif Ahmed Niloy as the lead vocalist. Written by Saami, the song merges modern EDM beats with a fresh Bengali twist.

The music video, directed by Abdullah Hridoy, stars Saami, Shafi, and Niloy as the lead models.

Reflecting on the song's creation, Saami Mahmud shared, "I began writing 'Jaiona' in late 2023. We started with the melody, then focused on the production. Finding the right vocalist was key, and when we approached Niloy bhai, his skill exceeded our expectations. We have high hopes for this track."

Niloy expressed his excitement, saying, "This is one of the standout tracks I've ever performed. The duo has composed it beautifully. After a long time, I'm thrilled to be part of a music video for a song I've sung. I truly believe this track and video will elevate Bengali music."

Shafi Mahmud added, "This song marks the beginning of a new series for us. It's a fusion of electronic music with soft pop tones and a unique sound drop. Now, we're eagerly waiting to see how the audience responds to both the song and the video. Their appreciation will be our greatest reward."

The team confirmed that "Jaiona" was officially released on September 12, and is available across platforms including Apeiruss Vevo on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music.