Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:12 PM

Apeiruss’ new song features Debosrie Antara as lead singer

Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:00 PM
Tumi Chara by Debosrie Antara and Apeiruss | Apeiruss’ new song features Debosrie Antara as lead singer
Photos: Screengrab from music video

Apeiruss, the Bangladeshi EDM duo — comprising music composers, producers, and DJs Sheikh Saami Mahmud and Sheikh Shafi Mahmud — dropped their latest track today featuring "Laage Ura Dhura" famed singer Debosrie Antara as the lead vocalist.

The track, titled "Tumi Chara", was written and composed by Saami from Apeiruss, with the composition and music production handled by the duo. The song was notably recorded, mixed and mastered at Apeiruss Studio in Gulshan.

The video for this soothingly mellow EDM track, directed by Abdullah Hridoy, showcases artistes Apeiruss, Debosrie Antara, and Mofassal Alif. 

Dancer Alif who takes on the role of the contemporary performer ensnared by the song's melody is additionally credited as having personally choreographed the dance.

"Tumi Chara" is now accessible on all major global streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more, allowing listeners worldwide to enjoy the song across their preferred services.

