Habib Wahid drops new song featuring Debosrie Antara

Acclaimed musician Habib Wahid delivered his first track of this brand new year yesterday. This solo track titled "Mon Bojhena" also features the sultry-voiced songstress Debosrie Antara.

The catchy yet breezy track has been composed, produced, and arranged by Habib Wahid whilst the lyrics have been credited to Amita Karmoker.

The emotions conveyed by the talented singing duo express the deep-seated want of longing, unspoken words, and the complexities of the heart.

This contemporary song with surprisingly relaxed and upbeat beats can be categorised as a breakup song or even a heartfelt song. It is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Shadhin, and other music streaming apps worldwide.