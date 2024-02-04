Ferdous Wahid, Habib Wahid, and Aleem Wahid share the stage for the first time

Veteran singer Ferdaus Wahid, his son Habib Wahid, and grandson Aleem Wahid have recently graced the stage together, captivating the audience with their musical talents. The trio, representing three generations, presented a musical performance that left the audience in awe.

This extraordinary occasion took place during the 50th-anniversary celebration of Aleem's school, where the three generations collaborated for the first time. The video of their performance was shared by Habib on Facebook, expressing his sentiments about the momentous event.

In the shared video, Aleem Wahid was seen playing the drums, showcasing his musical prowess alongside Habib. Following this, Habib took the stage and welcomed Ferdaus Wahid to join them. The trio's performance was a harmonious blend of their musical talents, creating a memorable experience for the audience.

Habib Wahid took to Facebook to share his thoughts, stating, "Performing together on the same stage with Aleem and Baba for the first time at Aleem's school's 50th-anniversary celebration. I never imagined such a moment in life!"

In a recent interview, Habib Wahid expressed his emotions about the unique experience, saying, "Honestly, it feels like I am the wealthiest person on earth."

He also revealed that Aleem has not received any formal training in playing the drums but has developed an interest in it. Habib mentioned that the fascination with playing drums started as Alim often accompanies him to most of his shows.

Ferdaus Wahid shared his own experience, stating that he is not familiar with the language to express such emotions in the media. He emphasised that this divine experience of performing together is beyond words.

The trio's onstage collaboration has sparked discussions about the rich musical legacy carried forward through generations. Fans and music enthusiasts have praised the family's unity in delivering a spectacular performance, highlighting the timeless appeal of their musical contributions.