Bringing the ‘Dhamaka’ to Bangla rap: Shafayat opens up on his journey

Mohammad Shafayat Hossain, popular by his stage name Jalali Shafayat, stands as a prominent member of the acclaimed rap ensemble, Jalali Set, making him one of the most recognised rappers in the country. Whether in collaboration with Jalali Set or as a solo artiste, he consistently proved his prowess in delivering versatile verses and hit tracks, including "Dhamaka", "Local Bus" in collaboration with the once-national sensation Momotaz Begum, and "Mainkar Chipay" alongside AvoidRafa.

What are you currently working on?

We have been working on a new track, titled "D1207", which is awaiting its release. Several artistes from the Dhaka-1207 region have collaborated on this track, which is gonna be a gangsta rap for the hood. The song features five musicians, including underground artistes, Skib Khan from Deshi MCs, and me.

Additionally, I am also working on a film track. The audience might watch me on a big screen this time. I would like to keep the details under wraps for now, but I can assure the audience something big is coming.

Photos: Collected

Your collaboration with Momotaz on 'Local Bus' became a hit nationwide. Any memorable experiences from the production?

It was my first collaboration with Momotaz apa. Interestingly, Interestingly, "Local Bus" became a favourite of our Prime Minister, and most likely, she wanted us to perform it at the National Film Award ceremony last year. It was a great experience. There might be another collaboration with Momotaz apa in the near future.

Jalali Set performed as a band after a long time in Coke Studio Bangla's 'Bhober Pagol' rendition. How was your experience?

The experience was something else; rappers usually don't get the chance to perform on such a big scale. Thanks to Arnob bhai for believing in me. He listened to our music, and he could tap into the potential in us. Fusion has become really popular in our country, and he could successfully utilise it. After that collaboration, we did several shows and performed in Kolkata as well. Coke Studio Bangla taught us how to perform in a live setup. We could learn a lot from the entire team. So a big shout out to them!

What's up with Jalali Set?

The journey with Jalali Set has been beautiful, starting from 2013 to 2023. It was a blissful journey for me, but everything has to come to an end. Now, every member of the band is occupied with their solo projects. So, there might not be any production in the near future under the label of the band. Even if there is, I might not be a part of it. Let's see what the fate holds for Jalali Set.

Tracks that were the most challenging for you to produce?

Till now, the most challenging was "Bonobasher Shadhon". It's a track from Jalali Set's only album. We wanted to create something natural, that would represent our country. I had to work really hard for its lyrics, and we worked for six months on this single track.

Artiste you would like to collaborate with?

There are so many artistes in our country I would like to collaborate with. However, there's one artiste I really look forward to, even though it might be too big of a dream for me–that is James. I have to make something that would align with him, and then I might stand a chance. It's just a dream!

Do you have any personal favourites from your work?

"Sura Target" holds a special place for me and it would have been a favourite even if I were not a part of it. I'm a fan of this track. We put so much effort into it, and this one was a game-changer for Jalali Set. Many artiste in India were also inspired by this track, they reached out to us and said producers were showing them our track as an example. It was a proud moment for us.

What influences your lyrics?

Life itself is my greatest motivation. Artistes draw inspiration from the life around them. Every element of the surroundings is open to interpretation. I observe my surroundings, and they become my source of inspiration.

How did your journey begin with music?

My parents introduced me to music as an extracurricular activity, providing me with instruments like the harmonium and tabla. I even took guitar classes at Shishu Academy until my father's passing. Music has always been an integral part of my life.

Brown households have the tendency to push their children to the typical career path. How much support was your family when you chose yours?

When I first wanted to choose music as a career option, they were not supportive. Until you are successful, nobody wants to be a part of your success. When the fame and affluence start pouring in, people assert your choice. I had a big dream and now my dream is coming true. So, now they are happy with whatever I do.

However, this tendency has been prevalent in older generations. Now, the scenario is changing gradually. For my children, I observe them, and I encourage them to do whatever their hearts want, and I will continue to do so.

Apparently, you prefer staying away from the media glare. Why is that?

I am a very private person; I like to maintain a low profile and minimise my social media presence as much as possible. I am a musician, and I like to spend most of my time with music and myself.

You recently posted a status on trolling and cybercrime. You also wrote, "Stop making stupid people famous." What was it about?

There is no personal reason associated with it. Nowadays, people have the tendency to write whatever they want on someone else's post. The availability of the Internet has made it easier for people to criticise and troll others for no good reason, sometimes mostly just to feel good about themselves. It was just calling those people out who are lifeless and have nothing better to do. I am actually planning to write a song about it; it would be a slap on such people.

I think people who are unhappy with their lives have the tendency to turn to trolling others.