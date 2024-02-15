We invented Bangla Rap: Mc Mugz

After studying from grades one to four in New York, Syed Mohammad Sohel came back to Bangladesh, carrying a distinct passion for rap in his heart. Aiming to accustom his people with the previously unknown craft, the boy reinvented himself over the years and became Mc Mugz, and went on to be part of two of the biggest rap crews in Bangladeshi history: Deshi MCs and Jalali Set. On the brink of releasing his first solo album, we catch up with the pioneer himself.

Does the fact that you're releasing a solo album mean Jalali Set is no more?

Not at all! We are still together. Jalali Set usually seldom announces its internal working process and upcoming projects in advance. You'll see what we have to offer in due time.

When one or more members in a crew gain solo recognition, it usually leads to ego clashes. Are you guys still tight on that front?

I wouldn't say 'tight'. We are admittedly sorting out some issues. I'm just being direct – there are issues in all bands and rap crews once they get big, it's a normal thing.

Many forget that you were also a part of Deshi MCs. I've always wanted to ask how much of their music was a part of their actual lifestyle?

At that time, "Genjam" from "Kata Tarer Bera" was such a big hit that it acclimated the audience to what Bangla Rap could be. We were just thinking of the ways that we could make people listen to rap. When it comes to lifestyle, we obviously weren't carrying around guns or Ramda or 'offing' people in the streets like narrated in our songs. We played characters and highlighted the realities of the society back then through our tracks.

The craft was elevated further when you founded Jalali Set.

Honestly, what we could achieve with Deshi MCs, Jalali Set just felt like a bonus for me. What I like about my time with this crew is we were able to experiment, a lot. While songs like "Sura Target" and "Dhaka City" were our signature flow, we went fully experimental with "Bonobasher Shadhon". I am happy to say that I will go all-out with experimentation with my solo album.

Rappers talk a lot about 'keeping it real'. Do you think that current artistes are doing that?

Man, wannabes are everywhere. It's easy to tell the real rappers apart from the ones who are doing 'baby rhymes' (rhyming for the sake of it). One more thing, rappers who are starting out now can just look up YouTube and find out what Bangla Rap sounds like, but back then, we didn't have that option. We had to invent Bangla Rap. However, there are a lot of great artistes even today, who are taking the craft forward.

Bangla Rap be about anything from talking about inflicting violence to raising your voice against injustice. How much has the craft changed over the years?

Throughout my career, I wouldn't say that I was always technically sound. In order to come up with the quality, you have to practice a lot, and devote yourself to the craft. There is so much to talk about, but if you're not up for it, you'll go completely blank – that's just how it is. Rapping about Bangladesh and lifestyles is only surface-level craft– I've done it as well at points in my career, but it's about constantly reinventing yourself.

When can we expect to see songs from the album?

I want to release a music video after this Eid, and another after Eid-ul-Azha. I already have five-six demos ready. Soon enough, I'll compile the songs and offer my fans the album they're waiting for.