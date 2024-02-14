Shampa Reza-Siam starrer ‘The First Love’: An unconventional love story

Earlier this week, Siam Ahmed shared a photo on his social media platform featuring the seasoned actress Shampa Reza, captioning it, "My Valentine". Followers began speculating about what might be in store for them on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

On Monday (February 12), Siam unveiled the poster for their special project, titled "The First Love". Initially, many assumed it might depict a story of motherly affection between the two.

However, when the short film, directed by Mahatir Spondon, was released online, it defied all expectations. Rather than focusing on interpersonal love, the narrative centered around love for the country, engaging the audience.

The plot follows Babai, portrayed by Siam, who aspires to pursue higher education abroad for a better life. His decision deeply upsets his girlfriend, a brilliant student, leading to their separation. Seeking solace, Babai confides in his grandmother (portrayed by Shampa Reza), who delivers a poignant message, "One who loves, never leaves."

Curious about Babai's first expression of love, his grandmother prompts him to recall. As he struggles to recollect, she opens the window, allowing the strains of the National Anthem from nearby school ground to waft in, "Amar Shonar Bangla, Ami Tomay Bhalobashi" (My Beloved Bengal, I Love You).

Continuing, she remarks, "Your words hold truth. True love binds hearts regardless of physical distance. Yet, maintaining a mental connection is paramount in the realm of love."

Amidst the prevalent trend of leaving the country for greener pastures, this narrative prompts viewers to reconsider their sentiments towards their homeland. Following its release, social media buzzed with discussions, with many lauding the film's juxtaposition of romantic love and patriotism.