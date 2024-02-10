Nayeem, Nadia to host Valentine’s special celebrity couple show

For the first time, celebrity couple Nadia Ahmed and FS Nayeem will host the celebrity couple show "Radhuni Bhalobashar Kitchen", together. The Valentine's special show will be telecasted on Maasranga Television beginning from February 11 until February 17.

The seven-episode show will air every day at 7:30pm, featuring celebrity couples Irfan Sajjad and Sharmin Sazzad, Elita Karim and Ashfaque Nipun, Pint Ghosh and Sukanya Mazumder Ghosh, Sabila Nur and Nehal Taher, Mir Sabbir and Farzana Chumki, Shashwta Datta and Supriya Ghosh Priya, and Shamol Mawla and Maha Shikder, respectively.

Sharing about this show Nayeem told The Daily Star, "I am very excited about the show, because this is the first time, I am appearing with my wife Nadia for a show. In our 'Bhalobashar Kitchen', the guests share their memories with their partners and we had a lot of fun and adda during the show. The audience will surely enjoy this programme."

FS Nayeem who bounced back in his career with the web-series "Karagar" will proceed on to bring another anticipated project "Kalpurush" soon. For this project, he had to put on an additional 28kgs. The Chorki original series is directed by debutante Salzar Rahman.