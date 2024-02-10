Bannya to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Celebrated Bangladeshi Rabindra Sangeet artiste Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has recently just been honoured with India's prestigious Padma Shri award. The announcement was made on January 25, coinciding with India's Republic Day. Bannya is set to receive the esteemed accolade from the President of India in April-May.

Meanwhile, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of music, Bannya will also be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion of International Mother Language Day by the Television Reporters Unity of Bangladesh (TRUB) in collaboration with the Smart Bangladesh Business Association.

The ceremony, titled "International Mother Language Day and Smart Bangladesh", will take place at a hotel in Dhaka's Shahbag area. The distinguished award will be presented to Bannya by Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda, the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, TRUB President Salam Mahmud stated, "Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has illuminated Bangladesh's image on the international stage as a dedicated Rabindra Sangeet artiste. We are delighted to bestow this lifetime achievement honour upon her."

Bannya, currently residing in Kolkata, expressed her joy, stating, "I am thrilled about getting to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on February 21. Any artiste would feel immense joy upon receiving recognition, and I am eager to attend the event and accept this honour. My heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for bestowing this award upon me."

Born on January 13, 1957, in Rangpur district, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya initially pursued studies in music at Visva-Bharati University in India. There, she had the privilege of learning from eminent music personalities such as Santidev Ghosh, Kanika Bandyopadhyay, Nilima Sen, and Ashish Bandyopadhyay.

In 2016, Bannya was honoured with the Independence Award in Bangladesh for her contributions to music. She has also received various accolades, including the Banga Bhushan from the Government of West Bengal and the Feroza Begum Memorial Gold Medal, amongst others.