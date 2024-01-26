Bannya wins Padma Shri Award

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has been chosen for the Indian government's prestigious Padma Shri award for 2024.

A former student of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Shantiniketan, Bannya has been declared winner of the award in the category of Art, India's home ministry said last night.

She is among the 134 Padma Shri awardees for this year.

Meanwhile, actor Mithun Chakraborty has been chosen for Padma Bhushan Award for this year, India's third highest civilian award.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of India, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards, which are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, are given in various disciplines.

The awards are conferred by the president of India at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi usually around March-April every year.