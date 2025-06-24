Art must create awareness: Fahmida Nabi

Renowned National Film Award-winning singer Fahmida Nabi has returned from the US and is actively working on new music. On the occasion of World Music Day, she released a heartfelt track titled "Bondhu Hariye Gelo", composed by the late Borno Chakraborty and written by Anisuzzaman Jewel.

"Borno was a gifted musician who always said I was his mentor. He wrote this song about friendship, and after his sudden passing in 2022, the project became even more personal," said Fahmida. The music video has garnered praise, with widespread shares on Facebook, and listeners appreciating its emotional depth.

Another new song titled "Tumihin", written by Farzana Rahman and composed by Fahmida herself, was recently released on her YouTube channel and has also received a positive response.

The singer recently performed a 3.5-hour concert in the US, which was extended by audience demand. She also launched her new book during the tour and received overwhelming support from fans abroad.

Reflecting on her artistic philosophy, Fahmida stated, "Art that doesn't create awareness isn't truly art. Whether it's music, cinema, or theatre—if it lacks purpose and fails to make people think, it has no value to me."

She further added, "Even if I weren't a professional artist, I would still feel a deep responsibility toward music and meaningful expression. I come from a musical family, and I know what makes a song truly powerful. A singer's job, like an actor's, is to inspire people—to set an example."

Fahmida Nabi plans to release several more songs in the coming months, aiming to continue creating purposeful music that resonates with people and provokes thought.