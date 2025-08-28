TV & Film
Bangladeshi short film ‘Lok’ selected for Texas’ Fantastic Fest

Bangladeshi short film ‘Lok’ selected for Texas’ Fantastic Fest
Bangladeshi short film "Lok" has been officially selected to compete at the 20th edition of Fantastic Fest in Texas, one of the largest genre film festivals in the United States.

"Lok", directed by Mahmuda Sultana Rima, was produced under the banner of Friendly Neighbourhood Filmmakers (FNF), a collective formed last year by a group of young storytellers determined to make films on small budgets. Out of their 10 shorts, "Lok" has emerged as the first to reach an international competition platform.

The director described the project as a metaphorical tale blending horror and folklore. "We wanted to highlight certain aspects of society through allegory — a world that exists somewhere between reality and imagination," Rima told the media. "To have 'Lok' competing internationally is a huge achievement for us."

Fantastic Fest, known for showcasing horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action and cult cinema, will run from September 18 to 25 this year. Over the years, it has premiered acclaimed films such as "Smile", "John Wick", "Zombieland" and "There Will Be Blood".

Mahmuda Sultana Rima's film stars Tanzina Rahman Tasnim in the lead role, who called it one of the most meaningful projects of her career. "I never thought our work would be recognised beyond the country like this. It's a proud moment for the entire team," she said. 

The cast also includes Zahidul Haque Apu, Rizvi Rizu, Limon, Shehrin Khan, Al-Amin Hasan Nirjhar, Adel Imam Anup, Ibne Nur Rakib, Saifur Ratul, Anik and Saikat, among others.

Screenwriter Sheikh Korashani, also a spokesperson for FNF, noted that this is not the group's first international recognition: "Our earlier project 'Sole Mate' was selected for Antares International Film Festival held in Moscow, Russia. Each of these milestones inspires us to keep pushing forward."

"Lok's" executive production and editing were handled by Konok Khondokar, with cinematography by Rafi Uddin, music by Abhishek Bhattacharya, costume design by Nabila Ilyas Turin, and art direction by Sadia Siraj Saba and Kaniz Fatema Labannya.

