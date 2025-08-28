EC unveils roadmap for 13th national polls

Delimitation, voter list and party registration among 24 key tasks ahead of February 2026 vote

The Election Commission (EC) today announced its roadmap for the 13th national election, highlighting 24 priority tasks, including finalisation of constituency boundaries, voter lists, political party registration, and accreditation of domestic observers.

Senior EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told journalists around 2:30pm at the EC headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon that the national election is set for the first half of February next year, while the official schedule will be announced in the first half of December this year.

The final voter list is expected to be published in November.

According to the announced roadmap, the EC will hold a dialogue with stakeholders in the last week of September. Representatives of registered political parties, university teachers, civil society members, women representatives, observers, and journalists will participate in the dialogue.

The plan also states that work on five laws will be completed by September 30: the Representation of the People Order 1972, the Political Parties and Candidates' Code of Conduct for Parliamentary Elections 2025, the amended Election Conduct Rules, the Election Officers (Special Provisions) Act 1991, and the Election Commission Secretariat Act 2009.