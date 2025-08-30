Govt condemns attack on Nur

Reaffirms its commitment to holding the national election in the first half of February 2026

The interim government has strongly condemned the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, describing it as an assault on the democratic spirit of the July uprising.

In a statement today, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said such violence was not only directed at Nur but also at the nation's historic struggle for justice and accountability.

The government pledged a "thorough and impartial investigation" into the incident, vowing that no individual, regardless of position or influence, would escape accountability. "Justice will be delivered transparently and swiftly," the statement read.

A specialised medical board has been formed to oversee the treatment of Nur and other injured members of his party. The government also assured that if required, they would be flown abroad for advanced treatment at state expense.

The statement called for unity among all political and social forces that took part in the uprising, saying such solidarity was essential to safeguard democratic gains.

Reaffirming its commitment to holding the national election in the first half of February 2026, the government said: "All conspiracies, obstructions, or attempts to derail the election will be firmly resisted. The people's will shall prevail, and no force will be allowed to undermine our march to democracy."