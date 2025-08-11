Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:20 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:36 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Asked to sing Hindi at Pahela Baishakh despite lifelong Bangla career: Sahana Bajpaie

Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:20 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:36 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:20 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:36 AM
Asked to sing Hindi at Pohela Boishakh despite lifelong Bangla career: Sahana Bajpaie
Photos: Collected

Renowned Rabindra Sangeet artiste Sahana Bajpaie has expressed concern over what she describes as the gradual erosion of Bengali identity, particularly in the cultural sphere. In a recent Facebook post, she criticised the growing trend of prioritising Hindi songs over Bangla music, even at quintessentially Bengali celebrations such as Pahela Baishakh and Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Bajpaie noted that artistes who have spent their lives performing Bangla songs are now invited to such events on the condition that they must also sing in Hindi. She further pointed out that television serials frequently insert Hindi songs to boost TRP ratings, while FM radio stations play only a handful of Bangla songs each day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sharing her own experience, the London-based artiste — who has taught Bengali at the University of London for over a decade, and performed Pratul Mukhopadhyay's "Ami Banglay Gaan Gai" and Rabindra Sangeet in the British Parliament — said she has faced public criticism from senior cultural figures. "They claim I am not truly Bengali, that I do not understand the essence of Rabindranath's lyrics," she wrote, adding that one commentator even reduced her identity to "being once a Bangladeshi bride".

Asked to sing Hindi at Pohela Boishakh despite lifelong Bangla career: Sahana Bajpaie

Bajpaie argued that when a community devalues its own language in daily life, it weakens its cultural foundation, making it easier for others to marginalise it. She stressed that linguistic pride must be nurtured at home.

Taking aim at cultural double standards, she observed that while some criticise university students for wearing ripped jeans and playing the daff — even when singing Bangla songs — there is little objection to people in bright dhuti-panjabi dancing to Hindi songs during Bangla New Year celebrations.

Her post ends by questioning whether the definition of being "Bengali" has become blurred.

Related topic:
Sahana BajpaieBengali identityRabindra Sangeet SammelanHindi SongsPohela BoishakhDurga pujakolkataBengali Languagecultural identityAmi Banglay Gaan GaiBengali culture
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

5 atmospheric books to read during a kalboishakhi jhor

1y ago
Jaya Ahsan’s first Bangladeshi web series ‘Jimmi’ begins production

Jaya Ahsan’s first Bangladeshi web series ‘Jimmi’ begins production

8m ago
‘Rongbazar’ to release this Durga Puja, starring Tanzika, Moushumi, Peya

‘Rongbazar’ to release this Durga Puja, starring Tanzika, Moushumi, Peya

1m ago
Srijit Mukherji hospitalised for chest pain

Srijit Mukherji hospitalised for chest pain

3m ago
Durga Puja delights: A lineup of new dramas and festive songs

Durga Puja delights: A lineup of new dramas and festive songs

10m ago
|বাণিজ্য

টানা ৫ বছর ধরে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত চিনি কলগুলোর লোকসান ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বেশি

২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছরে লোকসান ছিল ৫৫৬ কোটি ৩৪ লাখ টাকা। সে তুলনায় গত অর্থবছরে লোকসান কিছুটা কম।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইহুদিদের পবিত্র দেওয়ালে গণহত্যাবিরোধী গ্রাফিতি

২০ মিনিট আগে