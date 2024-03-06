National Rabindra Sangeet music conference to kick off this Friday

The largest event of the country on Rabindra Sangeet, the National Rabindra Sangeet Conference, will commence next Friday, March 8, with an inaugural assembly expressing solidarity against the barbaric genocide in Gaza by Israel and celebrating the victory of humanity. There will be further diverse arrangements.

Renowned theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar will inaugurate this three-day conference at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan will attend the event as the chief guest. While art maestro Mustafa Monwar will be honoured with the Rabindra Padak, this year.

The event will commence with the rendition of "Nishidin Bhorosha Rakhish", "Ore Mon", and "Hobei Hobe" as the welcome song, paying homage to Rabindranath Tagore. The programme will begin at 10:00am on Friday.

Today, a press conference of the National Rabindra Sangeet Conference Committee was held at the Chhayanaut Cultural Center.

The general editor of the committee and distinguished dancer Sharmila Bandyopadhyay mentioned that the 42nd assembly of the National Rabindra Sangeet Conference Committee is being organised. This assembly will witness the participation of over 800 artistes, organisers, and cultural activists from all over the country, representing 82 branches of the conference committee, including Dhaka.

After Rabindra Sangeet exponent Zahidur Rahim's demise in 1979, the "Zahidur Rahim Smriti Parishad" (memorial committee) was established to promote Rabindra Sangeet discussions nationwide.

Subsequently, incorporating the name of Rabindranath Tagore, the organisation was renamed the "Jatiyo Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad". The organisation aimed to accelerate the thorough development of Bengali national culture by eliminating all barriers. Despite the change in the organisation's name, competitions are arranged in memory of artiste Zahidur Rahim under the banner of "Zahidur Rahim Smriti Puroshkar" to uphold his legacy.

Initially, the National Rabindra Sangeet Conference assemblies used to be held only in Dhaka. To expand their activities throughout the country, since 1984, the conference has taken place in Dhaka in one year while in the next year, it took place in a different district. Additionally, music competitions for both youth and general categories have been included in the assemblies held in Dhaka.

At the press conference, Emeritus Professor Atiur Rahman, the executive chairman of the National Rabindra Sangeet Conference Committee, stated that the organisation's activities are guided by the advice of the chairman, musicologist Sanjida Khatun. They are striving to uphold the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore's multifaceted work and philosophical ideals, which played a significant role in Bangladesh's journey towards liberation.

The conference committee has now transformed into the largest national event in the country regarding Rabindra Sangeet, hosting events both in Dhaka and outside the capital every year. He mentioned that these gatherings not only encompass discussions on music, recitation, or dance but also delve into various societal discrepancies and ways to alleviate suffering. "Rabindranath Tagore wasn't just a poet of Bengal; he was a global poet. He envisioned the welfare of humanity and contemplated its crises. Therefore, this time, there will be protests against the barbaric attacks by Israel on Palestinians. This makes it a significant assembly," he said.

At the press conference, the three vice-chairpersons of the committee discussed the organisational aspects, training sessions, competitions, and event themes of this year's assembly. Among them, artiste Laisa Ahmed Lisa mentioned that following the COVID situation, extensive training programmes were organised nationwide for participants. Experienced trainers provided training sessions. Music can play a significant role in building a non-discriminatory nation. Therefore, efforts are being made to continuously implement these training programs for the youth under the committee to contribute to the creation of a non-discriminatory society.

Artiste Bulbul Islam stated that this year's competition has received extensive attention for participation. After observing training sessions held across the country, it seems that there are many talented novice students. From this year's competition, many talented new artists will emerge. The competition will also be enjoyable for the audience.

Lily Islam mentioned that this event has transformed into a gathering of artistes, organisers, and cultural activists from all over the country. This time, the programme has been planned with a focus on contemporary themes, incorporating singing, dancing, recitation, and choreography.

The songs will revolve around themes of love and spring, with lyrics focusing on the women of Tagore's poetry, especially written for International Women's Day. Similarly, there will be a special presentation in recitation protesting against the Gaza-Israeli attacks. Together, each presentation at this year's event promises to be diverse and enjoyable.

On Friday, March 8, at 10:00 am, Emeritus Professor Atiur Rahman will preside over the inaugural ceremony. Following that, there will be a recitation by Ajijur Rahman Tuhin titled "Shotter Anondo Rup Eito Jagichhe".

After that, starting at 2:30 pm, there will be a music competition in the youth category. In the evening, a dance performance will be titled "Tumi Ananya".

On the second day of the conference, Saturday, the music competition in the general category will begin at 9:00 am, and at 3:00 pm, there will be a representative conference, and at 4:00 pm, there will be a seminar titled 'Rabindra-Shikshadarsho O Bangladesh er Nobo Shikkhayatra' (Rabindranath's Educational Philosophy and the New Education Journey in Bangladesh). The seminar will feature a presentation by Syed Mohammad Golam Faruq.

In the evening, there will be a special presentation of Rabindra songs and recitations titled "Manushgulo Shob Itihasher Chhera Pata" (People, the Torn Pages of All History) echoing the outcry of humanity crushed by Israeli barbarism in Gaza. This presentation has been compiled by essayist Mafidul Haque. Following that, there will be music and dance performances.

On Sunday, March 10, the closing assembly will commence at 9:00 am at the Central Shaheed Minar with the offering of floral tributes. Following that, certificates and awards will be presented to the winners of the music competition. In the evening, starting from 6:00 pm, there will be recitations, readings, and musical performances.