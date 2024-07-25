Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’ trailer

The highly anticipated trailer for James Mangold's biographical drama "A Complete Unknown" has been released, showcasing Timothée Chalamet's remarkable transformation into folk music icon Bob Dylan. Set to hit theatres this December, the film delves into Dylan's formative years in New York City and climaxes with his groundbreaking 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance, where he famously went electric.

The screenplay, penned by Mangold and Jay Cocks, captures the essence of Dylan's early career. In the trailer, Chalamet is seen wandering the streets of Manhattan, visiting iconic Dylan haunts such as Cafe Wha? and the Hotel Chelsea. His portrayal includes a stirring performance of Dylan's 1963 protest anthem "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall." The narrative also explores a complex love triangle involving Dylan, Joan Baez (played by Monica Barbaro), and a character inspired by Dylan's then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo, portrayed by Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo.

The cast is rounded out by a stellar lineup, including Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, PJ Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth.

"A Complete Unknown," originally titled "Going Electric", draws inspiration from Elijah Wald's 2015 book "Dylan Goes Electric" and borrows its title from a lyric in Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone". Mangold has described the film's depiction of Dylan as that of "a wanderer who comes in from Minnesota with a fresh name and a fresh outlook on life," sparking a revolution in the folk music community.

Dylan, now 83, provided input on the script and engaged in several discussions with Mangold to ensure the film's authenticity. The production began in March, with on-set photos of Chalamet in character quickly gaining traction on social media.

Produced by Searchlight Pictures, "A Complete Unknown" boasts an impressive team of producers, including Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Chalamet, and Mangold.

The film promises to offer an insightful and riveting portrayal of Bob Dylan's early years, capturing the transformative period that solidified his place in music history.