‘The Substance’: A visceral body horror that tackles society’s dark obsessions

In 2023, CNN host Don Lemon faced heavy criticism and was later fired for calling Republican candidate Nikki Haley "past her prime" because she was over 50. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep, after turning 40, was repeatedly offered roles to play witches. For women in Hollywood, careers often seemed to hit a dead end by the time they reached 50, at least until the early 2000s. But it's not just age; many female celebrities also endure intense scrutiny over public perceptions of the "perfect" body.

For example, Selena Gomez has been harshly criticised for her "puffy" face, with people claiming she had Botox, despite the fact that she suffers from lupus, a serious medical condition that causes facial swelling. These examples highlight how women continue to face ageism and sexism, whether in entertainment, media, politics, or their personal lives. Inspired by these pressing issues, Coralie Fargeat crafted the chilling body-horror film "The Substance."

It's difficult to discuss "The Substance" without giving away key plot points. The film revolves around Elizabeth Sparkle (played by Demi Moore), an award-winning actress and aerobics TV show host nearing her 50th birthday. Her career is fading before her eyes, with age making her less desirable in Hollywood. In a desperate attempt to reclaim control over her life, Elizabeth faces a major setback when her boss, Harvey (Dennis Quaid), fires her.

However, she soon learns about a mysterious new drug called "The Substance," which promises to create a "better" version of herself. Will she take the drug? What exactly is this "better version"? What consequences await her? Audiences will uncover the answers to these questions—and more—throughout the film.

The screenplay is nothing short of extraordinary. It's hard to imagine such a wild and compelling story coming to life. The film tackles numerous themes, blending body horror with thriller elements while addressing misogyny, ageism, and sexism. It also pays homage to classic horror films like "The Shining" and "Carrie". One of the film's greatest strengths is its ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, with the last 30 minutes delivering truly jaw-dropping moments. Kudos to Coralie Fargeat, who wrote this bold, daring, and visionary script. It's no wonder "The Substance" won Best Screenplay at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Although the script had immense potential, it could have easily fallen flat. However, Fargeat's direction and execution were masterful. Her vision for the film was clear, and she brought it to life with precision, proving herself a seasoned filmmaker with just her second feature.

The film demanded a lot from its actors, particularly Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. After a long hiatus from acting, Moore delivers what can only be described as a career-defining performance. In the '90s, Moore never had the chance to showcase her full range, but here, she shines, portraying envy, vulnerability, despair, and determination. A standout scene involving a mirror allows her to fully display her acting chops—an absolute treat to watch.

At 60, Moore takes on this daring role and delivers a performance worthy of an Oscar nomination–though the Academy rarely recognises horror films, I'm still holding out hope! Margaret Qualley is also fantastic in a surprising turn, though it's difficult to discuss her role without giving away spoilers. Dennis Quaid, playing a villainous character, gives a remarkable performance as well. After seeing his shrimp-eating scene, you'll never look at shrimp the same way again.

The film's editing is sharp, maintaining a gripping pace, while the cinematography adds a visually striking quality, with colourful shots that make the film even more engaging. The makeup and hairstyling are top-notch, making a tremendous impact on the overall aesthetic. The artistry in these departments deserves to be celebrated, and it would be a shame if "The Substance" doesn't win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

In conclusion, "The Substance" is a disturbing blend of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and "Death Becomes Her". It will scare you, disgust you, and leave you shaken to the core, but it will also be unforgettable. While it's not for everyone, it's a film that will linger in your mind long after the credits roll. If you're ready for a bold cinematic experience, "The Substance" will serve you just right.