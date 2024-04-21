Cannes Film Festival poster echoes scene from Kurosawa’s film

A renowned aspect of the Cannes Film Festival is its iconic posters, which annually narrate a tale and symbolise the 12-day extravaganza set against the captivating backdrop of the sun-kissed south of France, caressed by the gentle waves of the Mediterranean Sea. This year's poster exudes a poetic and hypnotic aura, featuring a scene from "Rhapsody in August", a cinematic masterpiece crafted by the Japanese maestro, Akira Kurosawa.

Kurosawa's film, "Rhapsody in August", was showcased Out of Competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 1991, and the poster captures a poignant moment from the movie. It depicts a grandmother, a survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing on August 9, 1945, imparting to her grandchildren her unwavering belief in love and integrity amidst the ravages of war.

This imagery reflects the recurring theme in Kurosawa's oeuvre, where films like "Sanshiro Sugata", "Rashomon", and "Seven Samurai", among others emphasise the importance of unity in seeking harmony and happiness.

Regarding the selection of this particular poster, a festival note said, "Mirroring the movie theatre, this year's poster celebrates the Seventh Art, with naivety and wonder. Because it gives everyone a voice, it enables emancipation. Because it remembers wounds, it combats oblivion. Because it bears witness to perils, it calls for union. Because it soothes trauma, it helps repair the living. In a fragile world that constantly questions otherness, the Festival de Cannes reaffirms a conviction: cinema is a universal sanctuary for expression and sharing. A place where our humanity is written as much as our freedom."

In addition to their profound symbolism, Cannes Film Festival posters have consistently been visually captivating. Last year's poster featured the young and stunning French actress Catherine Deneuve on the beach near Saint Tropez in 1968. In 2013, American icons Paul Newman and Joannes Woodward were depicted sharing a tender kiss. The 2021 poster showcased director Spike Lee in a contemplative pose, gazing at the iconic Cannes palm trees.

One poster in 2017 sparked controversy when allegations arose that the image of the young, dancing Claudia Cardinale had been digitally altered to appear slimmer, inciting outrage. Whether these allegations were true remains unknown. Nonetheless, controversies frequent at the Cannes Film Festival, adding to its reputation as a hub of debate and discussion.