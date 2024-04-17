Saudi drama 'Norah' makes historic entry at Cannes Film Festival

In a landmark moment for Saudi Arabia's film industry, "Norah", a drama film, has earned a spot in the official selection of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Helmed by pioneering director Tawfik Alzaidi, "Norah" tells the story of a young woman in 1990s Saudi Arabia, a time when artistic expression was heavily restricted. The film first captured local attention at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah and is now set to make its international debut in Cannes' Un Certain Regard section.

"Norah" follows the life of a young, illiterate, orphaned woman, played by newcomer Maria Bahrawi, who lives in a conservative village. Facing an arranged marriage, Norah yearns for a way out and discovers a new hope through her interactions with Nader, a former artist turned teacher, portrayed by Saudi star Yaqoub Alfarhan. This chaste encounter unleashes in "Norah" a passion for art and, by extension, for a better life away from the village.

This film is notable not only for its content but also for being the first Saudi movie filmed in AlUla, a historic region known for its stunning landscapes. "Norah" won a significant funding award from the Saudi Film Commission's Daw Film Competition, aimed at boosting local filmmaking talent.

Produced by Tawfik Alzaidi alongside U.S. producer Paul Miller and Jordanian producer Sharif Majali, "Norah" represents a significant stride in Saudi Arabia's cinema scene, which has seen rapid growth since the country lifted its 35-year cinema ban in 2017. The international distribution rights for "Norah" have been picked up by TwentyOne Entertainment, a new venture in Riyadh.

"This marks one more step in the right direction for the Saudi film industry to be showcased on the international level," said Saudi film industry pioneer Faisal Baltyuor, who is not directly involved in "Norah." Baltyuor, the CEO of the well-known distributor CineWaves Films, highlighted that since Saudi Arabia's inaugural participation at Cannes in 2018 with its own pavilion, Saudi films have been featured at other major film festivals, including Venice, Berlin, and Toronto. Now, they have achieved recognition at Cannes as well.

As Saudi Arabia continues to gain recognition on the global film stage, the success of "Norah" at Cannes marks an important step in the kingdom's cultural evolution.