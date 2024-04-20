Priyam mesmerises at MIFF, accompanied by ‘Nirvana’ director Asif Islam

The 46th Moscow International Film Festival opened on April 19th, showcasing a vibrant celebration of global cinema. Among the prestigious competition entries is Bangladesh's film "Nirvana".

Director Asif Islam and actress Priyam Archi have arrived in Moscow to participate in the festival's opening ceremony and screenings. Yesterday, at 6 pm local time (9 pm Bangladesh time), they graced the red carpet with their presence.

Attendees and journalists at the venue warmly embraced them. Priyam Archi captured attention in a dazzling traditional saree, while director Asif Islam sported a smart black suit. Many attendees expressed amazement at seeing the actress in a saree. Later, they engaged in interviews discussing their film "Nirvana" with attending journalists.

Director Asif Islam shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This experience is fantastic for us. I am delighted and proud to represent Bangladesh at such a grand festival. Our film 'Nirvana' competing alongside those from much larger countries is exhilarating."

Reflecting on her red carpet appearance, Priyam Archi remarked, "The saree made me the center of attention! I spoke, praised, and posed for pictures. Initially, everyone thought I was Indian, but I clarified throughout the evening. It was quite chilly, with rain as well. I am thrilled to be part of such an event!"

"Nirvana" is scheduled for screening on April 22nd at the festival. The film has hopes of securing awards, with results to be revealed on the festival's closing day on April 26th.

Directed by the talented Asif Islam, "Nirvana" is based on a story and screenplay by Anwar Hossain. The director describes "Nirvana" as a poetic exploration of human emotions, depicting an extraordinary journey in search of peace.

In addition to Bangladesh's "Nirvana," the festival lineup includes 10 more films from countries such as Russia, Germany, and Iran.

Previously, Juboraj Shamim's "Adim" at the 44th edition and Nurul Alam Atique's "Peyarar Subash" at the 45th edition were selected and screened, with "Adim" winning awards in two categories during the festival.