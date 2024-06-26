Jessica Alba, SS Rajamouli named among Academy's latest inductees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expanded its ranks, welcoming a diverse group of 487 new members, including notable names like Jessica Alba, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Catherine O'Hara, and Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

With these additions, the Academy's membership now stands at 10,910, up from 10,817 last year, with 9,934 members eligible to vote in the 97th Oscars in 2025.

This year's invitation list reflects a significant step towards inclusivity, with 44% of the new invitees being women, marking a 4% increase from 2023. Additionally, 41% of the new members come from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities — a notable 7% rise.

The branches of actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentary filmmakers, executives, makeup artistes, and hairstylists have invited more women than men. Similarly, the branches of actors, directors, documentarians, and writers predominantly feature artistes from underrepresented communities.

The directors' branch includes a mix of international and domestic talents such as Lila Avilés, Jayro Bustamante, JD Dillard, Alice Diop, Boots Riley, AV Rockwell, Emma Seligman, and Angel Manuel Soto.

Among the new members are 19 Oscar winners, including Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Holly Waddington, and 71 nominees like Samy Burch and Danielle Brooks.

Prominent industry professionals and veterans are also on the list, such as Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for the main SAG-AFTRA contract; Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse; Iris Knobloch, president of Cannes; Dan Friedkin, co-founder of 30 West; and Peter Safran, co-head of DC Studios.

The Marketing and Public Relations Branch is well-represented with notable figures like Netflix's David Ninh, Focus Features' Elaine Patterson, Universal's Julien Noble, and National Research Group's Ray Subers.

Actors Catherine O'Hara, LuckyChap co-founder and producer Tom Ackerley, and writer-director Kogonada are also among the new inductees.

Last year, the Academy invited 398 new members, including high-profile names such as Taylor Swift, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, nominee Austin Butler, and "RRR" stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr.