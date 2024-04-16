Bangladeshi film critic Reeti to return to Cannes Film Festival

Bangladeshi film critic, screenwriter, and journalist Sadia Khalid Reeti has officially been invited back to the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year, as a juror under the International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci) segment.

Markedly, Reeti, also a member of the International Film Critics Association of Bangladesh (IFCAB), holds impressive credentials, including being a Golden Globes voter in 2023, an alumna of Berlinale Talents in 2020, and serving as a Fipresci jury member for the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 — an occasion when she was the second Bangladeshi to receive this esteemed honour.

The Fipresci team selects the top films for recognition from both the Un Certain Regard and the Parallel Section International Critics Week categories at the Cannes Film Festival.

Since 1996, IFCAB has functioned as the Bangladesh chapter of the Fipresci. Much like other film festivals worldwide, the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) also presents the Fipresci Award with the participation of IFCAB, representing Bangladesh as the chapter of Fipresci.

Prior to Reeti, Bidhan Rebeiro performed as a juror for Fipresci in 2022 and Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal served as a critic for Fipresci in 2002. It's noteworthy that Tareq Masood's "Matir Moyna" clinched the Fipresci Award in that same year. Subsequently, Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal served as a Fipresci critic twice, in 2005 and 2009.