Mumbai Film Festival to screen 3 Bangladeshi films

Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:23 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:32 PM

Photos: Collected

The 20th instalment of the Third Eye Asian Film Festival is set to commence in Mumbai on January 12. This year three Bangladeshi films, namely "Saatao" by Khandaker Sumon, "Patalghor" by Noor Imran Mithu, and "Nona Pani" by Syeda Neegar Banu, have been chosen for inclusion in this festival.

"Saatao" is the story of Putul and her beloved cow both experiencing pregnancies around the same time. Regrettably, Putul loses her baby while the cow dies after giving birth. Amidst this considerable sorrow, Putul discovers a renewed sense of motherhood through the orphaned calf, Lalu.

The film portrays the challenging life of a farmer, the universal embodiment of motherhood in women, and the tale of joys and sorrows among a harmonious community of people. Aynun Putul and Fazlul Haque take on the lead roles in the movie, which is currently available for viewing on Bioscope.

‘Everything Is Nothing’ to compete at France’s Cineplay Int’l Film Fest

On the other hand, "Patalghor", delving into the psychological tension between a mother and a daughter, features a cast including Afsana Mimi, Nusraat Faria, Mamunur Rashid, Salahuddin Lavlu, Giasuddin Selim, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Nazia Haque Orsha, Rawnak Hasan, Nasir Uddin Khan, and many others. The film is currently available in Chorki. Notably, in this movie, popular star Nusraat Faria appears in an unglamorous look.

The movie "Nona Pani" has been crafted around characters from a village in the southern region of Khulna. The cast includes Bilkis Banu Jaba, Kazi Rakibul Haque, Jayita Mahalanobish, and Jayanto Chattopadhay, amongst others. On January 26 at 7:00pm, the film will be premiered for the first time in Bangladesh at the main auditorium of the National Museum as part of the primary screening event.

