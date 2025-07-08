What's inside Trump's tariff letter to Yunus

US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus stating the United States will impose a 35% tariff on all Bangladeshi products entering the country from August 1.

Here is the full letter-

"THE WHITE HOUSE WASHINGTON

July 7, 2025

His Excellency Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the People's Republic of Bangladesh

Dear Mr. Yunus:

It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Bangladesh, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country. Nevertheless, we have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced and fair, TRADE. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far. We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Bangladesh, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by Bangladesh's Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Bangladesh a Tariff of only 35% on any and all Bangladeshi products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 35% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Bangladesh, or Companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - In other words, in a matter of weeks.

If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge. Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of Bangladesh's Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!

We look forward to working with you as your Trading Partner for many years to come. If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

With best wishes, I am,

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA"