Dhaka hopeful of reaching tariff deal with Washington: CA press secretary

Bangladesh is hoping to secure a mutually beneficial tariff agreement with the United States as negotiations continue in Washington DC, according to Shafiqul Alam, press secretary at the Chief Adviser's Office.

In a Facebook post today, Alam said Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin is leading the country's trade delegation to Washington, with National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman also part of the team.

His comments came hours after the US announced a plan to impose a 35 percent trade tariff on Bangladesh, a slight reduction from the 37 percent rate initially proposed, as the August 1 extended deadline approaches.

While the new rate offers some relief, it falls well short of the 20 percent tariff that officials in Dhaka expected. The government has argued it deserves more favourable terms than competitors such as Vietnam, which recently secured a 20 percent rate.

The new tariff by the US raised concerns among exporters.

"It is a major blow for Bangladesh if it remains same," said Mohiuddin Rubel, additional managing director of Denim Expert Ltd.

Alam said the Dhaka delegation has already held several rounds of talks with their American counterparts.

The next round is scheduled for July 9 and will be led by SK Bashir Uddin.

Meanwhile, Golam Mortuza, press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, said in a separate Facebook post that the proposed 35 percent tariff is "not a final decision."

"Discussions are ongoing. July 9 is the date for the next discussion. Bangladesh is trying its best for something good, and that possibility is not over," he wrote.