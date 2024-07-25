Shafin Ahmed’s legacy will persist: Runa Laila

Shafin Ahmed, who especially made a steadfast name for himself in the 1990s, has made significant contributions to the band music scene in the country. He is known for many hit songs that have deeply resonated with millions of young people.

The prominent musician passed away today after suffering a massive heart attack at a hospital in Virginia, USA. He had travelled far from his home country to participate in a concert that was supposed to take place in Virginia.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Today, Legendary music artiste Runa Laila discussed late musician Shafin Ahmed in a brief interview with The Daily Star.

Runa Laila said, "I am deeply shocked. Truly shocked. The news saddened me immensely because it could never have been anticipated. Shafin Ahmed's death is so unexpected, that too at such a young age! This kind of loss is unimaginable. I genuinely feel terrible."

"I have listened to Shafin Ahmed's music — he sang with remarkable tenderness. He was a sensation among the youth, who found excitement and joy in his music. He had a unique talent for captivating his audience with live performances," she expressed.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Recalling her interactions with Shafin Ahmed, she said, "We occasionally conversed on Facebook, and sometimes he would comment on my status updates. He even visited my home alongside a group of people, particularly to discuss copyright issues."

"His mother, Firoza Begum, used to be a renowned vocalist, while his late father Kamal Dasgupta also holds a significantly successful name in the music industry. I recall receiving an award named in honour of the esteemed Firoza Begum, where I had the chance to meet Shafin Ahmed. We had a conversation, and that memory remains with me,"

Photo: Collected

"From what I've been told, he visited America for a performance, where he passed away unexpectedly. No one can control death; both birth and death are in the hands of Allah. Even so, this loss is hard to accept. I hope God grants his family the strength to endure this sorrow. May his relatives find the strength to overcome their grief. I am keeping both Shafin and his loved ones in my prayers."

"Shafin Ahmed rose to fame not only through his band performances but also by occasionally singing Nazrul Sangeet — a remarkable talent he might have received from his mother. Today, he has departed for the eternal realm. May he rest in peace forever."

In conclusion, she affirmed, "I believe that even when people pass on to the hereafter, their creations will remain. In this same vein, Shafin Ahmed will continue to live through his music. His songs will be remembered and sung by the up-and-coming musicians. This is how his legacy will persist."