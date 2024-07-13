Nachiketa, Ferdous grace Dhaka’s stage together

Nachiketa Chakraborty, a renowned figure in Bengali music industry, has graced the stage at the "Dhaka Melancholy" concert held at Hatirjheel Amphitheatre on Friday (July 12). His enchanting performance left the audience spellbound and deeply moved.

He has captivated the hearts of countless youngsters with his hit song "Se Pratham Prem Amar" and received accolades for his meaningful tracks like "Rajashree". His songs, spanning from the '90s to today, continue to be cherished by audiences everywhere.

In a special moment, actor Ferdous Ahmed joined Nachiketa on stage for the first time at the "Dhaka Melancholy" concert. He posted several photos on social media, captioning, "It's been a long time, but finally, I had the pleasure of sharing the stage with my dear Nachiketa da in Dhaka."

Photo: Collected

Ferdous concluded his caption with, "This meeting feels like a sudden rain! What an incredible composer and singer he is. 'Hothat Brishti' was even Nachiketa da's debut film. Forever grateful to you da." This post garnered much admiration from the fans of both stars.

A fan commented, "You are one of my favourite actors, Ferdous bhai. Endless love to you. Your movie 'Hothat Brishti' is unforgettable, and Nachiketa da's songs are phenomenal. I constantly listen to the songs from your movie and Nachiketa da's albums. I've been a devoted fan since the release of 'Hothat Brishti'."

Another admirer commented, "Best wishes always, brother. This is the way we should progress. 'Hothat Brishti' is a remarkable film, and audiences appreciate movies that reflect the realities of society."

Photo: Collected

Notably, Nachiketa is a prominent figure in the life-oriented genre of contemporary Bengali music. He achieved widespread recognition in the early 1990s with the release of his album "Ei Besh Bhalo Achi".

The authentic portrayal of reality in his songs has made them extremely popular among discerning listeners, be it Nachiketa's solo albums, collaborative works, or movie soundtracks.