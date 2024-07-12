Bay of Bengal to perform in Kolkata for the first time

For the first time, the Bangladeshi band Bay of Bengal will perform in Kolkata. The sixth edition of the Moitree Concert, featuring bands from Dhaka and Kolkata, is all set for September 15 in Kolkata.

Last evening, bassist Ahtesham Abid told the media that although the band had previously been invited to perform in Kolkata, they had not accepted the invitations. The upcoming concert will hence mark their debut performance in the city.

Since 2019, Gen Next has organised this concert featuring rock bands from Dhaka and Kolkata. Organiser Bipash Sarkar stated that Bay of Bengal would be the sole Bangladeshi band in this year's edition, joining Kolkata's rock band Eeshaan and several others.

Bangladesh's experimental rock/metal band "Bay of Bengal" released their first album, "Nirob Durvikkho" in 2016. The band is currently working on its second album, "Dwitiyo", with its first song, "Ajker Din", released last June.

With hits like "Je Shohore Ami Nei", "Opare", and "Swapnoghum", the band has garnered considerable popularity among the youth.

Formed on December 26, 2010, in Chattogram, the band members now perform from Dhaka. The lineup includes Bakhtiar Hossain on lead vocals, rhythm guitar, and flutes; Rakibul Nipu on lead guitar; Ahtesham Abid on bass guitar; Jamee Rahman on keyboards; and Abid Pasha on drums.