Sohini Sarkar set to tie the knot this month

One of Tollywood's leading actresses, Sohini Sarkar, is set to tie the knot with her fiancé. She has been in a romantic relationship with Kolkata-based singer shovon Gangopadhyay for the past year.

Amid much speculation, the couple has announced they will be getting married on July 15, as reported by Kolkata's newspaper Sangbad Pratidin.

The couple first crossed paths during last year's monsoon season, and their interactions soon evolved into a romantic relationship. With time, they have now chosen to commit to a lifelong journey together.

According to Sangbad Pratidin, Sohini and Shovon will exchange vows at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. The ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended by close relatives and friends from both families.

The day after the wedding, an intimate reception ceremony will take place.

Sources reveal that News Eight reported the actress will be dressed in a red Banarasi saree for the wedding, while Sobhan will don a traditional dhoti-kurta.

The wedding feast is set to include fish and mutton dishes, with biryani being notably absent from the menu.

A post-wedding reception is scheduled for this winter, featuring prominent performers and producers from Tollywood.