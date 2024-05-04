Sohini Sarker spotted in Dhaka

Tollywood's stunning actress Sohini Sarker was recently spotted strolling through the streets of Dhaka.

Known for her passion for books, she couldn't resist visiting Baatighar Dhaka, a haven for book lovers. Although Sohini kept the purpose of her visit private, she appeared to be enjoying her time in Dhaka with friends and talented directors Shankha Dasgupta and Raka Noshin.

Not long ago, the actress posted a photo taken by her close friends Shankha and Raka, featuring herself dressed in a white kurti, accentuated by her stunning kohl-rimmed eyes.

Sohini was also seen with her rumoured beau Shovan Ganguly, exploring popular spots like Jatra Biroti and Aarong.

Photo: Collected

Although it's uncertain whether the actress visited Dhaka for a long-awaited break or a film project, fans were delighted to discover her presence in the city.

Some netizens expressed surprise, commenting, "My favorite actress is in Dhaka, and I had no idea!" Others praised her beautiful eyes and powerful performances.