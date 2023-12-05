Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarker to bring ‘Othello’ to silver screen

The much-anticipated Bengali adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Othello" in the silver screen titled, "Athhoi", is going to commence shooting on December 13, confirmed the film's joint production company Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment.

Initial poster of the film.

The film, which is scheduled to be released in 2024, is going to feature Sohini Sarkar, as Diya (Desdemona in the play), Arna Mukhopadhyay as the quixotic Moor of Venice, Dr Athhoi Lodha (Othello in the play), and Anirban will take on the role of Gogo (Lago in the play). Anirban will also serve as the creative director, while Arna will be directing it as his directorial debut.

The makers unveiled the list of the stellar cast through an official announcement on Monday and informed that the brilliant trio, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar and Arna Mukhopadhyay, will be adapting the Shakespearian tragedy to the backdrop of a Dalit setting while maintaining an original storyline.

Dr Aththoi Lodha, who transcends into leadership with conviction and intelligence, represents the good soul of the film. His character is rooted in a blend of greatness and vulnerability. The potency of this Bengali adaptation of "Othello" will be elevated by Anirban Bhattacharya's performance as the shrewd Gogo, who takes cunning measures to manipulate the protagonist. Sohini will be playing the character of Desdemona, characterised by her spirited demeanour and intelligence as she is a symbol of love.

"Athhoi" will bring to Bengali cinema the brilliance of Shakespeare for the first time, enacted by an unforgettable and apt cast. It will retell the story of love, friendship, relationship, and bonding for the audience to revel in. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year.