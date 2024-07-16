Sohini and Shovan finally get their happy ending

Tollywood's beloved couple, Sohini Sarkar and Shovan Ganguly, have finally decided to seal their love for eternity by getting married. They chose to tie the knot on July 15, following the formal registration of their marriage.

Moreover, they decided to publicly acknowledge their eternal commitment on the same day they fell in love.

The couple shared beautiful wedding pictures on their social media accounts for fans where they captioned it, "Within a year of our meeting, we are here now - living under the same roof together."

The bride is seen decked out in a maroon Banarasi saree, while the groom is dressed in a white panjabi. Although the couple kept the ceremony intimate, they did not shy away from wearing traditional attire for the occasion.

The couple has been dating for quite some time. They first met at a party hosted by noted Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta, where sparks flew and they began seeing each other. Initially, Sohini and Shovan did not make their relationship official on Instagram, choosing to take their time before openly sharing their blossoming romance.

Earlier this year, Sohini and Shovan flew to Sweden for a holiday. They each posted solo photos on their respective social media accounts, but it wasn't hard to guess that they were vacationing together.

Sohini celebrated her birthday away from the city's cacophony with a few friends, and Shovan was part of the celebration. Despite keeping their romance low-key, Sohini's birthday celebration subtly confirmed their relationship.

The couple celebrated Holi together with friends too. In May, Shovan posted an adorable photo of himself and Sohini on social media, causing a frenzy among their fans. In the picture, Shovan is seen holding Sohini close, both unaware of being photographed. Shovan is wearing a sweatshirt, while Sohini is in a saree with a shawl. It's evident that the photo was taken in a scenic location.

The couple also enjoyed a trip in Bangladesh where they enjoyed visiting various popular restaurants and shops in Dhaka.