Sohini Sarkar to tie the knot after ‘Athhoi’ release

Popular actress Sohini Sarkar, celebrated for her versatile portrayals on both screen and stage, has recently announced two major life events. First, her much-anticipated film "Athhoi" is set for release soon. Second, she is preparing to get married shortly after the film's premiere.

According to several prominent Indian media, Sohini started dating singer Shovan Ganguly soon after her breakup with Ranojoy Bishnu. Although they have never publicly confirmed their relationship, rumours of their engagement have been swirling.

Insiders have revealed that Sohini is in the midst of wedding preparations with Shovan. The couple has even set a date: they will be getting married on July 18, just a few days after "Athhoi" releases on June 14.

In addition to promoting "Athhoi", Sohini is busy with her wedding plans. Kolkata audiences have long enjoyed the stage play "Athhoi" inspired by William Shakespeare's "Othello". Director Arna Mukherjee has now brought this adaptation to the big screen.

The film stars Sohini alongside Arna Mukherjee and Anirban Bhattacharya, with production handled by SVF. In this adaptation, Sohini portrays "Diamona", a version of Desdemona from the original play.

"This play, written around 1603, is now coming to Bengali cinema after almost 420 years," Sohini remarked.

Arna Mukherjee, making his directorial debut with "Athhoi", also plays the role of Othello in the film. Anirban Bhattacharya takes on another pivotal character, contributing to the film's dynamic cast.