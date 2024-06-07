Cultural advocates voice frustration over FY25 budget allocation

Despite an increase in the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, cultural activists in Bangladesh remain disheartened. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has been allocated Tk 779 crore, an increment of Tk 80 crore from the previous year.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali presented this proposed budget in the National Parliament on Thursday. However, representatives from the cultural sector have expressed dissatisfaction with this allocation, much like in previous years.

Ghulam Quddus, president, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote (SSJ), shared his frustrations with the media. "We are not saying that the government's plans are unnecessary. However, the plans we have proposed are not being taken into account," he said.

The cultural personality highlighted the critical need for infrastructural and training facilities to promote cultural activities effectively. "We need auditoriums in every upazila, open-air stages, and training facilities for those involved in the arts. In a city of 15 million people, are three or four auditoriums sufficient?"

"Without permanent auditoriums, open stages, and training facilities in every upazila, how can we expect a cultural renaissance? Unfortunately, we don't see any reflection of these needs in the announced budget," he stated.

Expressing his disappointment further, Ghulam Quddus added, "For the past 10 years, the Sammilito Sangskritik Jote has been advocating for these issues. We have held press conferences, protests, and meetings, and submitted written proposals to the ministries of culture, finance, and planning. Yet, year after year, we see no progress. It's not about satisfaction or dissatisfaction anymore," he continued.

"If we don't invest in cultural development, the spirit of our Liberation War, our secular ideals, and the distinctive culture of Bangladesh will be at risk. We believe there is still time. We urge the government to review these issues and adopt long-term plans before the budget is passed," the cultural activist said.

Moreover, the cultural sector's representatives believe that such investments are essential for nurturing talent and ensuring that the arts remain an integral part of Bangladeshi society, Ghulam Quddus mentioned.

The proposed budget increase, while a step in the right direction, falls short of addressing the systemic issues that have plagued the cultural sector for years, he concluded.