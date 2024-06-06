BTV’s ‘Anandamela’ to feature wedding-themed performances

BTV's "Anandamela", famous for bringing together celebrities, has come up with a unique theme for this Eid. This year, Sazu Khadem and Rukaiya Jahan Chamak will host the show as a newlywed couple.

The special Eid-ul-Azha Anandamela programme will be broadcast on Bangladesh Television (BTV) during the day of Eid-ul-Azha, after the airing of the channel's 10pm English news.

According to BTV sources, the makers have created a wedding-like set to showcase a pretend wedding between the hosts. Artistes who have performed for this year's celebrations come in as " wedding guests" to deliver their respective performances.

For instance, Ziaul Hoque Polash and Parsa Evana enter together and exchange funny banter with the hosts. However, a cinematic wedding is incomplete without a villain—Dhallywood's popular hero Misha Sawdagar's entry scares everyone. Following this, Solaiman Shukhon and Dana Bhai join the celebration.

After that, singers Kona, Shafi Mondol, and Mahtim Shakib deliver a beautiful musical performance for the pretend wedding. Atiya Anisha performs the song "Cholo Niralai". Glamorous actress Puja Chery also grooves to popular music while twin brothers Shoumya Joyti and Dibya Joyti also attend the wedding.

No wedding is complete without the presence of veteran artistes so Mamunur Rashid, Abul Hayat, and Dilara Zaman, come in and share memorable stories about their own married lives.

Additionally, the programme's arrangement includes a special performance by Joler Gaan.