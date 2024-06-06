Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jun 6, 2024 02:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 02:40 PM

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Cabinet approves proposed National Budget for FY 2024-25

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jun 6, 2024 02:18 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 02:40 PM
Cabinet approves proposed National Budget for FY 2024-25
Photo: UNB

The Cabinet, at a special meeting today, approved the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, along with other ministers and state ministers, attended the meeting.

Finance minister set to unveil Tk 7,97,000 crore budget
Finance minister set to unveil Tk 7,97,000 crore budget

The finance minister is set to unveil the proposed national budget this afternoon, following its authentication by the president.

The proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year exceeds Tk 8 lakh crore, including a Tk 2,65,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP). The National Economic Council (NEC) has already approved the ADP, allocating the highest amount of Tk 70,687.75 crore (26.67 percent of the allocation) to the transport and communication sector.

It’s time to correct fiscal stance

Additionally, the NEC approved an ADP of Tk 13,288.91 crore for autonomous bodies and corporations, bringing the total ADP for 2024-2025 to Tk 2,78,288.91 crore.

The ADP includes 1,321 projects: 1,133 investment projects, 21 survey projects, 87 technical assistance projects, and 80 projects from autonomous bodies and corporations.

Among the ministries and divisions, the Local Government Division is set to receive the highest allocation of approximately Tk 38,809 crore (15 percent of the total allocation) in the ADP.

