Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jun 6, 2024 08:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 08:34 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Tk 100cr allocation proposed for tackling climate crisis

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jun 6, 2024 08:04 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 08:34 PM

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has proposed to set aside a special allocation of Tk 100 crore for climate change and environmental protection in the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Read more

What gets cheaper, what gets costlier

"Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change. Considering the depth and extent of these impacts, we are taking all the necessary steps to increase the capacity of adaptation to climate change and reduce the impact. To speed up activities in this regard, I am proposing a special allocation of Tk 100 crore in this year's budget," he said during his budget speech at the parliament today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The proposed fund will support the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP), which was initially formulated in 2009 and currently undergoing updates. The BCCSAP has been instrumental in guiding the nation's climate action, with a total of Tk 3969 crore allocated from FY10 to FY 24 for the Climate Change Trust Fund (CCTF).

This fund has facilitated 969 projects, with 721 already completed.

"Currently, we are assessing the amount of climate-related allocation and actual expenditure in the budgets of 25 climate-related ministries or divisions," said the minister.

Additionally, the recent establishment of the Bangladesh Climate and Development Platform (BCDP) aims to enhance coordination among various projects targeting climate change impacts, he added.

Related topic:
climate crisisclimate budgetbudget 2024-25Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Home Ministry Budget Reduced Slightly for FY2024-25

Budget share for home ministry sees slight drop

2h ago
NBR introduces prospective tax rate for the first time

NBR introduces prospective tax rate for the first time

2h ago

All cash-based govt transfers to go thru banks, MFS

4h ago
Govt eyes 4,000 rental-based flats for low-income people

Govt eyes 4,000 rental-based flats for low-income people

3h ago
Rising inequality

What causes poverty to rise with ‘prosperity’?

5m ago
টিআইবি
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

কালো টাকা সাদা করার সুযোগ দুর্নীতি সহায়ক, বৈষম্যমূলক, অসাংবিধানিক: টিআইবি

'সরকার দায়মুক্তির নিশ্চয়তা দিয়ে প্রকারান্তরে নাগরিককে দুর্নীতিগ্রস্ত হওয়ার আহ্বান জানাচ্ছে'

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আমাদের দেশে যে বেশি দুর্নীতিগ্রস্ত, তাকে বেশি সম্মান করে: দুদক কমিশনার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification