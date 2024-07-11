‘Main Hoon Na’ reunion: Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao collaborate after 21 years

In a delightful surprise for Bollywood fans, actors Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao have reunited after 21 years since their memorable collaboration in "Main Hoon Na". The duo was recently spotted together, sparking excitement and nostalgia among fans.

A video of their reunion, shared by a Mumbai-based paparazzi photographer on Instagram, quickly went viral. The post read, "Muh toh band karo, uncle! Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao were seen together after 21 years! The suspense is killing us. Can't wait to find out what's next, especially after spotting them at the Nykaa shoot! Any guesses what they're up to?" The post tagged beauty retailer Nykaa, hinting at a possible collaboration.

In the video, Zayed and Amrita greet each other warmly with a hug and engage in a lively conversation before beginning their shoot. The reunion has stirred a wave of nostalgia among fans, who fondly remember the duo from their "Main Hoon Na" days.

Comments on the video were filled with enthusiasm and admiration. "They are still the same," wrote one user, while another marvelled, "They didn't even age a day HOWWWW???" Many fans expressed their excitement, calling Zayed and Amrita their "childhood crushes" and reminiscing about the impact "Main Hoon Na" had on them.

"Main Hoon Na", written and directed by Farah Khan, was her directorial debut and released on April 30, 2004. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan.

The story follows Major Ram Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan) on an undercover mission to protect a general's daughter (Amrita Rao) from a rogue soldier. Zayed Khan plays Shah Rukh's brother and Amrita's love interest, while Shah Rukh's character falls for the chemistry professor, Chandni (Sushmita Sen).