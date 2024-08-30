Music
Hyder Husyn drops new song on recent student movement

Photos: Collected

Renowned singer Syed Hyder Husyn has long been a powerful voice for the nation, society, and its people through his evocative songs. Though his health has recently declined, limiting his ability to perform, Husyn refused to remain silent during the anti-discrimination protests. Despite his illness, he composed a new song, though an internet shutdown delayed its release.

On Wednesday (August 28), Husyn finally shared the song "Ami Likhte Chaini" (I Didn't Want to Write) on Facebook, a track that resonates with the struggle for justice during the anti-discrimination student movement.

In his post, the artiste stated, "I penned this song for the movement. Just before releasing it on July 18, the internet was cut off. By popular demand, I am releasing it now."

A few days earlier, another of Hyder Husyn's songs, "Bijoy Ullas" (The Joy of Victory), was released on YouTube. The song, written and composed by Husyn, is a collaboration between him and music composer Foad Nasser Babu. 

The track features powerful vocals from Husyn, along with Miraz Khan, the lead vocalist of the band Mati.

Speaking about the song, Husyn emphasised its importance, saying, "The students and people fought bravely to win this new country. We are overjoyed after securing victory against the oppressors. But we must remember that the celebrations surrounding our freedom must be preserved. To keep this joy alive, there is still much work to be done. 'Bijoy Ullash' conveys this very message."

push notification