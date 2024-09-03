West Bengal passes anti-rape bill with provision for capital punishment

In the backdrop of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal Assembly today unanimously passed a bill with the provision for capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave the victim in a vegetative state.

The opposition also backed the bill titled "Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024", which stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gang rape.

It also aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"The anti-rape bill aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been under pressure since the August 9 incident, which has sparked outrage across India and led to debilitating strikes by doctors.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari said action needed to be taken against West Bengal's ruling TMC for their role in the whole incident.

The TMC student wing suspended one of its senior members for his presence in the room when the Kolkata police were investigating the case, raising the charge of collusion with the authorities to cover up or tamper with the scene.