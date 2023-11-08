Music
Toffee set to live stream 'Coke Studio Bangla' and 'Nachiketa' concerts

Photo: Courtesy

The digital entertainment platform Toffee will broadcast two concerts live in Dhaka on November 10. "Coke Studio Bangla Live 2.0" will be streamed live from Bangladesh Army Stadium' at 3:30 pm. This will enable music enthusiasts nationwide to enjoy the captivating performances of popular artistes from Coke Studio Bangla.

On the other hand, "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar" will be live-streamed from 6 pm onwards. The concert has been arranged to commemorate Nachiketa's impressive three-decade musical journey in the realm of contemporary Bengali music, which began in 1993.

Meghdol to perform in Kolkata

Toffee allows listeners from all corners of the country to enjoy the tunes and beats of their favorite artistes from the comfort of their homes. The first 1,000 Toffee users who tune in to these two concerts will be granted exclusive access coupons, offering them the opportunity to enjoy Cricket World Cup matches on Toffee at no cost.

The platform is dedicated to enhancing the user experience by offering a range of advantages. Toffee's official website contains further detailed information regarding the benefits.

 

 

