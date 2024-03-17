Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:28 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Adnan Al Rajeev to helm Coke Studio Bangla season 3

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:14 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:28 PM
Adnan Al Rajeev to helm Coke Studio Bangla season 3
Photos: Collected

Director Adnan Al Rajeev, also the owner of Runout Films, is all set to helm the next and third instalment of Coke Studio Bangla as confirmed by himself via his official Facebook handle. The filmmaker further added that DotBirth will be taking on the role of its agency.

The third season of Coke Studio Bangla can be said to be much awaited considering it is most likely to set forth fresh takes on music for everyone, similar to its predecessors. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Since its inception, Coke Studio Bangla has been able to brew up a storm with its ability to bring together people of all ages in terms of not only accepting but communicating and further spreading the Bangladeshi music scene.

Balam and Konal reunite for ‘Rajkumar’s’ title track
Read more

Balam and Konal reunite for ‘Rajkumar’s’ title track

Notably, seasons one and two of Coke Studio Bangla delivered a good number of diverse songs including "Nasek Nasek", "Hei Samalo", "Bulbuli", "Dewana", "Deora", "Murir Tin" and "Darale Duaarey" amongst others, that the nation at large enjoy. 

Related topic:
Adnan Al RajeevCoke Studio BanglaCoke Studio Bangla season 3
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Coke Studio Bangla’s next song to feature Fuad AlMuqtadir

Coke Studio Bangla’s next song to feature Fuad Almuqtadir

Coke Studio Bangla concert: Can the franchise rise above controversy?

Celebrating the languages of Bangladesh: Coke Studio Bangla at the forefront

3w ago
Mehzabien's sister debuts on-screen

Mehazabien's sister debuts on-screen

I try to learn from criticism: Arnob

I try to learn from criticism: Arnob

ওষুধ শিল্পপার্ক
|বাণিজ্য

ওষুধ শিল্পপার্কে উৎপাদন এপ্রিলে শুরু

এখন পর্যন্ত এসিএমই ল্যাবরেটরিজ, হেলথকেয়ার ফার্মাসিউটিক্যালস, ইবনে সিনা ফার্মাসিউটিক্যালস ও ইউনিমেড-ইউনিহেলথ ফাইন কেমিক্যালস প্রতিষ্ঠান কারখানা করেছে।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে সিলিন্ডারের আগুনে দগ্ধ আরও দুই জনের মৃত্যু

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification