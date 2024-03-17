Adnan Al Rajeev to helm Coke Studio Bangla season 3

Director Adnan Al Rajeev, also the owner of Runout Films, is all set to helm the next and third instalment of Coke Studio Bangla as confirmed by himself via his official Facebook handle. The filmmaker further added that DotBirth will be taking on the role of its agency.

The third season of Coke Studio Bangla can be said to be much awaited considering it is most likely to set forth fresh takes on music for everyone, similar to its predecessors.

Since its inception, Coke Studio Bangla has been able to brew up a storm with its ability to bring together people of all ages in terms of not only accepting but communicating and further spreading the Bangladeshi music scene.

Notably, seasons one and two of Coke Studio Bangla delivered a good number of diverse songs including "Nasek Nasek", "Hei Samalo", "Bulbuli", "Dewana", "Deora", "Murir Tin" and "Darale Duaarey" amongst others, that the nation at large enjoy.