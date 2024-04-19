Adnan Al Rajeev, Tanveer Hossain co-produced film to premiere at Cannes this year

Renowned director, producer, and scriptwriter Adnan Al Rajeev's co-produced Filipino short film has been nominated for its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 14 to 25. The biggest film festival traditionally takes place in Cannes, France, on the Côte d'Azur.

The film, titled "Radikals", which Adnan co-produced with another Bangladeshi filmmaker, Tanveer Hossain, will be premiered at the 63rd Semaine de la Critique of Cannes, confirmed Adnan himself through his social media handle.

The short film is helmed by director Arvin Belarmino, who collaboratively crafted the script with co-writer Kyla Romero.

Sharing his joy, Adnan Al Rajeev stated in his announcement post, "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be a part of Festival de Cannes for a Filipino short film 'Radikals'."

"My heartfelt thanks to the producer Kristine De Leon and immense gratitude to Ava Cahen and Semaine de la Critique for this incredible recognition," Adnan added.

This film centres around a young rookie from a bizarre chicken dance group who faces a heckler after being the worst dancer at a performance — leading him to a series of strange events that reveal what the group does to their weakest link.

Arvin Belarmino is a Filipino filmmaker renowned for directing numerous experimental and narrative short films. His debut feature project, "Ria", earned him selection for the 2022 Festival De Cannes Cinéfondation La Residence and won the CNC pitch award.