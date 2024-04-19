TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Apr 19, 2024 11:48 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 08:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Adnan Al Rajeev, Tanveer Hossain co-produced film to premiere at Cannes this year

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Apr 19, 2024 11:48 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 08:45 PM
Adnan Al Rajeev-produced film to premiere at Cannes this year
Design: Dowel Biswas. Photos: Collected.

Renowned director, producer, and scriptwriter Adnan Al Rajeev's co-produced Filipino short film has been nominated for its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 14 to 25. The biggest film festival traditionally takes place in Cannes, France, on the Côte d'Azur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The film, titled "Radikals", which Adnan co-produced with another Bangladeshi filmmaker, Tanveer Hossain, will be premiered at the 63rd Semaine de la Critique of Cannes, confirmed Adnan himself through his social media handle.

The short film is helmed by director Arvin Belarmino, who collaboratively crafted the script with co-writer Kyla Romero.

Sharing his joy, Adnan Al Rajeev stated in his announcement post, "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be a part of Festival de Cannes for a Filipino short film 'Radikals'."

"My heartfelt thanks to the producer Kristine De Leon and immense gratitude to Ava Cahen and Semaine de la Critique for this incredible recognition," Adnan added.

 

This film centres around a young rookie from a bizarre chicken dance group who faces a heckler after being the worst dancer at a performance — leading him to a series of strange events that reveal what the group does to their weakest link.

Arvin Belarmino is a Filipino filmmaker renowned for directing numerous experimental and narrative short films. His debut feature project, "Ria", earned him selection for the 2022 Festival De Cannes Cinéfondation La Residence and won the CNC pitch award. 

I am one hundred percent optimistic about victory: Misha Sawdagar
Read more

I am one hundred percent optimistic about victory: Misha Sawdagar

 

Related topic:
Adnan Al Rajeev77th Cannes Film FestivalFilm RadikalsCannes 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mehzabien's sister debuts on-screen

Mehazabien's sister debuts on-screen

Bangladeshi film critic Reeti to return to Cannes Film Festival

Bangladeshi film critic Reeti to return to Cannes Film Festival

3d ago
Adnan Al Rajeev to helm Coke Studio Bangla season 3

Adnan Al Rajeev to helm Coke Studio Bangla season 3

Elita and Nipun act together for the first time

Elita and Nipun act together for the first time

1w ago
Ashfaque Nipun,Sabila mesmerise with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Ashfaque Nipun, Sabila mesmerise with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের বিরুদ্ধে কোনো রাজনৈতিক মামলা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, ‘তাদের ভাগ্য ভালো আমরা ক্ষমতায় আছি। আমরা তাদের মতো প্রতিশোধপরায়ণ না, তাই তারা এখনও কথা বলার সুযোগ পায়।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মূল্যস্ফীতির বাংলাদেশে খাবারের জন্য ‘ফুড চ্যালেঞ্জ’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification