Bappa Mazumder reimagines ‘Brishti Pore’ with AI music video

Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:35 PM

Photo: Collected

More than two decades after its original release, Bappa Mazumder has brought back one of Dalchhut's most beloved songs, "Brishti Pore", in a brand-new arrangement—this time accompanied by an AI-generated music video.

Originally part of Dalchhut's second album, "Hridaypur", released in 2000, the song holds a special place in the hearts of listeners. Tracks like "Gari Chole Na", "Ami Tomakei Boley Debo", and "Brishti Pore" continue to resonate with audiences even today. Now, 25 years later, Bappa has reintroduced "Brishti Pore" with a fresh musical arrangement and a modern visual treatment.

The new version was released last Tuesday night on Bappa's official YouTube channel. With lyrics by Sheikh Rana and the original composition by Bappa himself, the song has been reimagined both sonically and visually. The music video was created using artificial intelligence, designed by Ahad Antor.

Speaking about the revival, Bappa said, "Monsoon is a season I deeply love. And I released this song as the monsoon season comes to a close. It's an attempt at a different kind of expression. Please don't compare it to the original version. And for those who don't like this version—well, the original is always there."

While some listeners still prefer the nostalgia of the original, others have praised the updated version for its unique charm. Bappa also introduced slight melodic changes in the new arrangement, giving it a distinct identity.

As AI technology becomes more accessible, artistes are increasingly turning to it to reduce the high production costs of music videos. Bappa had previously experimented with AI in the video for his song "Agamikaal", which was released in June.

