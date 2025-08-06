‘The Eternal Journey’ to compete at KISFFO 2025 in Greece

"The Eternal Journey" (Tadattwo Onneshan), an experimental short film by Bangladeshi filmmaker Fozle Rabby, has been officially selected for competition at the 3rd Karditsa International Short Film Festival Opseis (KISFFO 2025) in Greece.

Organised by Art Space Theatre Opseis, in collaboration with the Region of Thessaly, the Regional Unit of Karditsa, and the Municipality of Karditsa, the festival will take place from August 28 to 31 at the scenic Summer Stage of the Opseis Theater. The event will feature 20 award-winning short films from around the globe, highlighting cinematic storytelling and artistic innovation.

Shot in monochrome, "The Eternal Journey" is a meditative exploration of self-identity, memory, and the human condition. Rooted in poetic realism, the film follows the physical and emotional transformation of a theatre actor, Pankaj Chowdhury Rony, as he prepares for the stage role of Kute Kahar—a palanquin bearer—tracing the existential pain and spiritual awakening tied to the character's cultural legacy.

Produced by Shankha Das Gupta, with co-producers Nimon Morshed and Fazle Hasan Shishir, "The Eternal Journey" pays homage to Bengal's cultural and theatrical heritage. The character of Kute Kahar is drawn from Nasrin Sultana's story and Arindam Natya Goshthi's stage production.

"This is not merely a film—it is a search for lost identity," said director Fozle Rabby. "Through the lens of Kute Kahar, we explore a collective history of struggle, dignity, and cultural inheritance. I hope the audience sees this not just as a performance, but as an invitation to reconnect with their roots."

The film's nomination for the Film Achievement Awards at KISFFO underscores the growing global interest in Bangladeshi independent cinema and strengthens its presence on the international festival circuit.